Chhattisgarh Clash: 8 Maoists, 1 security personnel killed in prolonged gunfight in Abujhmarh

At least 8 Maoists were killed in a clash with security forces in Abujhmarh. One jawan lost his life, and two others were injured.

This comes as a prolonged gunfight has been ongoing in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh for the past two days.

Abujhmarh, a hilly and forested area spanning the Narayanpur, Bijapur, and Dantewada districts, is known for Maoist activity due to its geographical isolation and inaccessibility.

The gunfight began this morning in Abujhmarh's forest when a joint security team from Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada, and Kondagaon districts launched an anti-Naxal operation, according to PTI.

The operation, involving District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel from four districts, Special Task Force (STF), and the 53rd battalion of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), was launched on June 12.

This comes just days after security forces killed six Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, who collectively had bounties totaling Rs 38 lakh.

The operation was the largest assault on People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) company no. 6, a key component of the Maoists' attacking force.

"The operation involving separate teams of security personnel was launched late night on June 6 on the border of Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Dantewada and Bastar districts based on inputs about the presence of Maoists of PLGA military company no. 6 and east Bastar division formations," Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P had said last week.

During a search of the site, security forces recovered the bodies of six uniformed Naxalites from various locations. They also found two .303 rifles, one .315 bore rifle, ten barrel grenade launcher (BGL) shells, an SLR magazine, a cooker bomb, five bags, a large cache of explosives, medicines, and daily use items, Sundarraj reported.