Stones, shoes, and eggs flew through the air as a crowd cornered the once powerful Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on May 30. The incident took place barely a month after the party was hammed by BJP with a massive 207-seat win in the Assembly Elections 2026.

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The TMC MP, who is knows also as 'bhaipo', was roughed up by locals during a high-tension visit to West Bengal's Sonarpur area, where he had gone to meet families of post-poll violence victims. He left with a tattered shirt and was forced to wear a helmet for protection.

The atmosphere turned hostile rapidly as unidentified individuals shouted 'chor chor' slogans, hurled projectiles, and attempted to kick and punch the parliamentarian. Police personnel scrambled to escort Banerjee out of the immediate melee as the situation escalated.

Banerjee pinnined the blame of assault on a planned conspiracy and a breakdown of local law enforcement.

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"Look what they have done to me. This was pre-planned. There is no police in the area. They want to kill me. I will not leave this place till the local police send their force and offer protection to the victims' families," Banerjee said while meeting the family of a deceased post-poll violence victim.

"...They wanted to kill me... The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the high court know about this. We will also let the governor know about this... I will definitely move to court...", he added.

Local police have launched an investigation into the security breach and the identity of the attackers.

Meanwhile, a high-drama standoff unfolded on the streets of south Kolkata for nearly an hour and a half on May 30 before the West Bengal CID successfully served a summons to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

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The agency has asked Banerjee to appear at its Bhabani Bhavan headquarters at noon on June 1 for questioning. The probe centers on the alleged use of forged signatures of party legislators in a communication submitted to the Assembly Secretariat, which endorsed Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition.

The sequence of events began around 1:25 PM when a team of five CID officers arrived at Banerjee’s residence, Shantiniketan, on 188A, Harish Mukherjee Road. Barred from entering because the TMC leader was not home, the officers informed an on-duty staff member they were there to deliver a notice. After waiting at the spot for nearly 30 minutes, the team eventually tracked Banerjee down and personally served the notice at his Kalighat Road residence.