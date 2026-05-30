The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is giving traders a bit more time on the clock. Starting August 3, 2026, the equity derivatives segment would stay open for an extra 10 minutes, pushing the closing bell from the usual 3:30 PM to 3:40 PM.

According to NSE circular, the normal market open time remains completely unchanged at 9:15 AM, and the official normal market close time will officially shift to 3:40 PM. The NSE confirmed that this extension is applicable for both index and stock derivatives contracts.

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The official circular noted that the modification end time would safely remain parked at 4:15 PM. This schedule shift is about syncing the derivatives market with the newly introduced Closing Auction Session (CAS) in the cash market. The NSE is officially rolling out the CAS framework on August 3, 2026.

Initially, this new changes would only apply to F&O segment securities that already have active derivative contracts available. To ensure alignment between the cash and derivatives segments, the NSE would hit the reset button on the price band for stock futures right before the CAS kicks off, as per the FAQs on CAS by NSE.

This newly applicable price band would be held static at ±3% of a freshly calculated reference price, it noted

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The NSE also said that the "last half an hour referred for computation of volume weighted average price of trades shall be from 15:10 hrs to 15:40 hrs."