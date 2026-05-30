CUET UG 2026 delayed at some centres after technical glitch; check revised afternoon timing 

The CUET UG 2026 examination was delayed at some centres on May 30 after a technical glitch disrupted the start of the test, prompting the National Testing Agency to revise the timing for the afternoon shift.

According to NTA, the delay was caused by a technical issue reported by TCS, the agency’s technology partner for the computer-based test. The agency said the issue had been resolved and the examination was being conducted with compensatory time so that candidates were not put at a disadvantage.

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“TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET UG 2026 at some centres on Saturday. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged,” NTA said in a post on X (formally twitter).

Following the disruption, NTA revised the timing for the afternoon session. Candidates were asked to report from 2:30 pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin at 4 pm instead of the earlier 3 pm timing.

Visual from CUET centre in Jodhpur… https://t.co/eqzBaIx9Ap — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 30, 2026

The disruption added to anxiety among students already dealing with a stretched CUET schedule. Earlier, NTA had postponed the May 28 CUET UG exam due to a change in the Bakrid holiday date. The postponed papers were later rescheduled for May 31, June 6 and June 7, with fresh admit cards issued for affected candidates.

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Reports also said some candidates complained about exam cancellations and delays at centres, including in Noida, after the glitch. Several students took to social media to raise concerns over the uncertainty at test centres.

"A brief technical issue caused a delay of around two hours in the CUET-UG examination in the morning shift today. The issue was promptly identified and resolved by our technical teams and the examination has since resumed without any impact to the sanctity of the exam. We regret the inconvenience. Our teams are actively monitoring all systems. We remain committed to working closely with NTA to ensure seamless conduct of the Computer based tests," TCS said in a statement.

The CUET UG is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in central universities and other participating institutions across the country. The test is held in computer-based mode and is one of the largest entrance examinations for higher education admissions in India.

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also criticised the government after the CUET disruption, linking it to problems reported in other major examinations. “NEET, CBSE, SSC. And today CUET,” he said, alleging that students were being made to suffer because of repeated failures in exam management.