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Next big war? Israel says Iran planning multi-front attack with Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis

Next big war? Israel says Iran planning multi-front attack with Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis

Senior officials of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), particularly the Quds Force, have reportedly held conference calls and meetings with commanders from Hezbollah, the Houthis and Iraqi militias to discuss expanding the confrontation.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 6, 2026 3:26 PM IST
Next big war? Israel says Iran planning multi-front attack with Hezbollah, Hamas, HouthisHezbollah, Hamas, Houthis in joint drill with Iran for simultaneous strike

Israeli intelligence assessments indicate that Iran is actively coordinating with its regional allies Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis and pro-Iranian militias in Iraq to prepare a simultaneous, multi-front assault on Israel, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post.

Coordinated ‘Axis of Resistance’ push

The reported plan seeks to avoid the lack of full coordination seen during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, when other fronts did not open at the same time and Tehran and Hezbollah were not briefed on all details or the exact date in advance, Israeli and US assessments have said.

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ALSO READ: Iran wants to bulk up its defence amid war with the US, Israel. China lends a helping hand

According to Arab media and Israeli evaluations, Tehran wants several fronts to operate against Israel simultaneously from the outset, making a multi-front campaign central to its strategy.

Signs of renewed coordination include joint training exercises, tighter operational and personal ties, and increased alignment on political and military decisions among components of Iran’s “Axis of Resistance", the report added.

A recent IDF assessment also noted renewed coordination between Hamas and Hezbollah with Iranian assistance, aimed at increasing pressure on Israel from the north and south at the same time.

Senior IRGC talks with proxy commanders

Senior officials of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), particularly the Quds Force, have reportedly held conference calls and meetings with commanders from Hezbollah, the Houthis and Iraqi militias to discuss expanding the confrontation, according to the Jerusalem Post.

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Two senior IRGC officers claimed that, during an earlier period of calm, such talks took place and Iranian advisers also worked with these groups on the ground to strengthen coordination mechanisms for both routine periods and wartime, the report said.

The outlet further reported that the IRGC is increasing drone and missile production to replenish stocks depleted in previous conflicts with Israel and the US as part of preparations for the next campaign. Hezbollah and Hamas, meanwhile, have stepped up coordination to pressure Israel from multiple fronts, Israeli intelligence indicates.

DO CHECKOUT: 'No troop pullout until Hamas disarms': Netanyahu rejects Trump's Gaza blueprint 

Israeli readiness amid threat warnings

The intelligence warnings come as Israel boosts its own readiness. The IDF launched the “Dawn 2.0” exercise on September 6 to test military preparedness ahead of the October 7 anniversary, with increased movement of aircraft and forces expected across the country, the Jerusalem Post noted.

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The exercise was announced a day after the report on Iran’s alleged multi-front planning, underscoring heightened alert levels in Israeli defence circles.

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Published on: Sep 6, 2026 3:26 PM IST
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