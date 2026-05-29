Coal ministry organises roadshow on surface coal, lignite gasification promotion scheme

The Ministry of Coal organised a roadshow on the Scheme for Promotion of Surface Coal/Lignite Gasification Projects in New Delhi. The event saw participation from policymakers, state government representatives, industry leaders, technology providers, investors, financial institutions and other stakeholders from the coal gasification sector.

Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy attended as the chief guest, with Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey as the guest of honour. Vikram Dev Dutt, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Sanoj Kumar Jha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, and senior ministry officials were also present.

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The roadshow highlighted the potential of coal gasification, the policy support available under the newly approved scheme, and opportunities for large-scale participation in the sector. It served as a platform for dialogue, collaboration and stakeholder engagement on cleaner and more efficient use of India’s domestic coal resources.

In his keynote address, Reddy said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving towards a future-ready, self-reliant and secure energy ecosystem. Coal gasification is emerging as an important part of the country’s industrial and economic transformation. He described coal gasification as a strategic national mission that can reduce import dependence, promote clean coal utilisation, and create opportunities in downstream industries such as fertilisers, petrochemicals, methanol, hydrogen and advanced manufacturing.

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Hon’ble Union Minister of Coal and Mines Shri G. Kishan Reddy, along with Minister of State for Coal and Mines Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, visited the stalls of companies showcasing ongoing coal gasification initiatives during the Roadshow on Promotion of Surface Coal/Lignite… pic.twitter.com/FK77XX8IKn — Ministry of Coal (@CoalMinistry) May 28, 2026

Reddy noted that the government has launched an ₹8,500 crore incentive scheme and recently approved an additional ₹37,500 crore financial support package to accelerate coal gasification projects across the country. These measures are expected to attract investments of nearly ₹2.5 lakh crore, generate large-scale direct and indirect employment, and build an industrial value chain in sectors including fertilisers, methanol, hydrogen and petrochemicals.

He said that in view of changing global economic trends, geopolitical developments, instability in West Asia and shifts in global supply chains, building resilient domestic industrial capacity is crucial for India’s long-term economic growth and strategic industrial security. India’s coal reserves, rising industrial demand, policy support and growing technological capability provide a strong base for the country to emerge as a global leader in clean coal technologies and sustainable industrial development.

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Reddy added that coal gasification can significantly reduce dependence on imported methanol, ammonia, fertilisers and other critical chemicals. This will help shield farmers, industries and consumers from global trade shocks and price volatility. He said India has the ecosystem, institutional strength and technological capability to become a major global hub for coal gasification. He reiterated the government’s commitment to a whole-of-government approach involving ministries, state governments, industry leaders, researchers, start-ups and technology partners across the value chain.

In his address, Dubey said the ₹37,500 crore scheme approved by the government marks a major step towards promoting coal gasification and cleaner use of the country’s domestic coal resources. Meanwhile, Dutt, in his address, said India is at a pivotal moment as it turns to its own resources and ingenuity to shape the next phase of industrial transformation, strategic self-reliance and national resilience.