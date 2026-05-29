Zydus Lifesciences shares key update on share buyback, check details 

Pharma major Zydus Lifesciences has raised the price for its share buyback. The buyback committee of the pharma firm has cleared updates to the company’s ongoing share buyback programme, including raising the share buyback price and a decrease in the number of shares to be repurchased.

The buyback price has been raised to Rs 1,260 per equity share from Rs 1,150 per equity share earlier.

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Also, the maximum number of equity shares proposed to be bought back has been decreased from 95.65 lakh shares to 87.30 lakh shares, amounting to up to 0.87% of the company’s total paid-up equity share capital.

"This has reference to our letters dated: (i) May 21, 2026, wherein we had submitted a copy of the public announcement dated May 20, 2026 which was published on May 21, 2026 (“Public Announcement”), in regard to the Buyback; and (ii) May 27, 2026, wherein we had informed you of an increase in the buyback price from INR 1,150/- (Indian Rupees One Thousand One Hundred and Fifty only) per Equity Share to INR 1,260/- (Indian Rupees One Thousand Two Hundred and Sixty only) per Equity Share and a consequent reduction in the maximum number of Equity Shares proposed to be bought back by the Company from 95,65,217 (ninety five lakh sixty five thousand two hundred and seventeen) Equity Shares to 87,30,158 (eighty seven lakh thirty thousand one hundred and fifty eight) Equity Shares, representing up to 0.87% of the total number of Equity Shares in the paid-up share capital of the Company," said Zydus.

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On May 19 this year , the firm announced its biggest ever share repurchase programme. Under the buyback, the company will repurchase up to 95,65,217 shares, representing 0.95% of its issued share capital for a total of Rs 11,00 crore. The shares will be repurchased for a price of Rs 1,150 per share. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is May 29, 2026. Shareholders holding equity shares as on the record date are eligible to participate in the buyback.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the manager to the buyback, MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar and ICICI Securities Ltd. is the registered broker to the buyback.