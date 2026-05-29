‘Won’t tolerate any effort to impose tolling system in Hormuz’: US’ warning to Iran, Oman

The US will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz, said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, also warning Oman against assisting Iran. This comes as the US announced new sanctions on Iran's military oil trade on Thursday, even as Washington and Tehran reached a tentative agreement to extend their ceasefire and lift restrictions on shipping through the strait.

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“The United States Government will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz. Oman, in particular, should know that the US Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved – directly or indirectly – in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalized. All nations should reject outright any efforts by Iran to disrupt the free flow of commerce. Tehran’s days of terrorizing the region and the world are over,” said Bessent.

The United States Government will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz. Oman, in particular, should know that the U.S. Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved - directly or indirectly - in facilitating tolls for the Strait and… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) May 28, 2026

Before Bessent’s warning to Oman, Trump had threatened to blow them up. Speaking about the strait, Trump said, "We'll watch over it, but nobody's going to control it. It's international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else or we'll have to blow them up."

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However, Bessent downplayed Trump's warning and said he only wanted to "punctuate freedom of navigation" in the strait. He said he spoke to the Omani ambassador who assured there were no plans to toll the strait. "I told him that this was a non-starter," said Bessent.

The war has disrupted global markets by closing the vital strait between Iran and Oman, through which 20% of the world's oil and gas usually flows.

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The US Treasury Department sanctioned eight vessels involved in transporting Iranian crude oil and petroleum products. These included the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Flora, the Comoros-flagged crude oil tanker Hauncayo, and the Panama-flagged tanker Ill Gap. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. would not allow Iran to increase its oil revenue to rebuild its armed forces and military capabilities.

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These sanctions came as President Donald Trump said he had not yet approved the ceasefire deal in the conflict that the US and Israel began on February 28.

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The US also imposed sanctions on more than 15 entities, including Worth Seen Energy Limited in Hong Kong, Symphony Shipping and Maritime Management Inc in Dubai, and Mehdiyev Trading Co in Hong Kong. Some of the sanctioned Iranian entities use the oil sales infrastructure of the Iranian armed forces to obtain oil products from outside Iran. Worth Seen, for example, procures refined petroleum products for the National Iranian Oil Company on behalf of Sepehr Energy Jahan, the oil sales arm of Iran's Armed Forces General Staff, which has been previously sanctioned by the US.

Speaking at a White House cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump said Iran wanted to make a deal but had not reached an agreement yet. Trump said, "We're not satisfied with it, but we will be. We will be either that or we'll have to just finish the job."

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