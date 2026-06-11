'We won't return until...': Abhijeet Dipke's clarion call ahead of Cockroach Janta Party's protest in Pune

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday reiterated the group's demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as it launched a nationwide protest over alleged examination irregularities from Savitribai Phule Pune University in Pune.

"We will not return until we get the resignation of the education minister, who is responsible for jeopardising the future of more than one crore students," he claimed.

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The campaign will begin from the SPPU campus and move through Jaipur, Lucknow, Amritsar and Bengaluru before concluding at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 20. Dipke said the protest would be peaceful and within the framework of the Constitution, and added that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was expected to take part in the evening demonstration.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Dipke said the organisation would also release its education manifesto with the launch of the movement. "We are starting our nationwide protest from today at the SPPU. The protest will be peaceful and within the framework of the Constitution. Today, we will be releasing our education manifesto," he said.

According to Dipke, the document addresses concerns raised by students in recent years. "The manifesto focuses on preventing question paper leaks, ensuring timely declaration of examination results, improving transparency in recruitment and entrance examinations, strengthening accountability of examination authorities, and addressing issues faced by students due to delays and irregularities in the conduct of examinations," he said.

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Dipke said the organisation was open to discussions with the government, but alleged that its social media accounts were being restricted. "CJP is a big message for the country. The government cannot ignore the youth. Instead of calling us fake, try to understand the issues and problems faced by the youth in the country," he added.

On June 6, the group organised a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, where students from different states gathered to seek accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and press for reforms in the education system. The group has gained visibility through social media campaigns centred on examination-related issues.