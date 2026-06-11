'Free gajar to everyone': Elvish Yadav announces 'Khargosh Janta Party' amid CJP protest

Just when social media thought it had seen it all, YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has returned with another bizarre political parody. Elvish has launched the Khargosh Janta Party, a rabbit-themed party with a manifesto that has left the internet in splits. The self-proclaimed founder of the new party announced a promise that no voter can refuse: free carrots for everyone.

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Elvish used a series of posters and a humorous manifesto on rabbits to launch the satire campaign. The slogan of the Khargosh Janta Party promises sharp minds, long ears, and development powered by carrots, and its three-point plan asks for rabbit unity, promotes speed as an identity, and recognises carrots as a fundamental right.

Saare Bhaii Jantar Mantar poch jao😊 Free gajar to everyone 🥹♥️ pic.twitter.com/6kiBRvXpdq — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 10, 2026

Elvish took the joke a step further by inviting supporters to gather at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and promising free carrots to anyone who showed up. He also launched a dedicated social media page for the KJP, positioning himself as the party's founder and jokingly referring to himself as its prime minister.

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Social media reacts

The internet had plenty to say. While some users jokingly declared their loyalty to the party, others asked whether free carrots would be delivered door-to-door. A few even suggested that rival parties would now need to offer free vegetables to stay competitive.

Many fans viewed the post as a sequel to Elvish’s viral Cockroach Janta Party content, which had already generated significant buzz online. The latest instalment appears to have expanded the fictional political universe, with social media users now waiting to see which animal will get its own party next.

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Comments poured in from viewers, creating imaginary slogans, cabinet positions and election symbols for the party. Some comments Elvish the “leader of the animal kingdom,” while others joked that the Khargosh Janta Party’s promises sounded more entertaining than real-world election campaigns.

A user wrote, " We Love You Elvish Bhai, Always make us smile, thanks @ElvishYadav for entertaining us ! Aise hi rehna..... #ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy"

Another user commented, "Full support. It's a fact ki Jitna crowd CJP ke protest me aaya usse 10x times Elvish ke meet up me aajata hai."