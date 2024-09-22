Coldplay India tour 2025: BookMyShow limits concert tickets to 4 per person, fans upset

BookMyShow announced a new ticket limit for the upcoming Coldplay concert at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19, 2025. Each person can now book only four tickets, a reduction from the previous limit of eight.

Fans eagerly awaiting the Coldplay concert in Mumbai were left high and dry as BookMyShow crashed just minutes before ticket sales were set to begin. The British band’s highly anticipated concerts on January 18 and 19, 2025, have generated immense excitement, and the sudden technical failure left many unable to secure their tickets.

Bookings will open soon. Coldplay, returning to India after nine years, last performed in 2016, also in Mumbai.

Ticket prices for the concert range from ₹2,500 to ₹35,000, with options priced at ₹3,500, ₹4,000, ₹4,500, ₹9,000, and ₹12,500. Standing floor tickets are available for ₹6,450, while lounge tickets are priced at ₹35,000.

@bookmyshow_sup @bookmyshow @Bookmyshow_live HOW CAN YOU MAKE LAST MINUTE CHANGES IN TICKET LIMIT? I am not sure now about my booking experience -#Coldplay pic.twitter.com/fF4ta1JdYD — Someone_ (@dhasanj) September 22, 2024

In an effort to make the concert accessible, Coldplay will also offer a limited number of Infinity Tickets, priced at the equivalent of €20 (approximately ₹2,000) each. These tickets will go on sale on November 22, 2024, and must be purchased in pairs.

Fans can look forward to hearing some of Coldplay’s biggest hits, including “A Sky Full of Stars,” “Adventure of a Lifetime,” “Yellow,” “The Scientist,” “Hymn for the Weekend,” “Don't Panic,” “Viva La Vida,” and “In My Place.”

Coldplay previously thrilled audiences in India during their 2016 performance at the Global Citizen Festival, where Chris Martin shared the stage with Arijit Singh for a memorable rendition of "Channa Mereya."