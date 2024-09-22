Coldplay India Tour in 2025: Seating guide for the best spot and what it will cost you. All the details

Coldplay is set to make a highly anticipated return to India for their Music Of The Spheres World Tour, with concerts scheduled at Mumbai’s D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium on January 18 and 19, 2025.

After an eight-year hiatus, the celebrated British rock band is ready to electrify fans with a mix of new tracks and classic hits.

Tickets will go on sale starting September 22, 2024, at 12 PM IST, exclusively on BookMyShow. Regular ticket prices range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 35,000, catering to various budgets.

Notably, Coldplay is introducing Infinity Tickets priced at around Rs 2,000. These tickets must be purchased in pairs, with a limit of two per buyer. The seating arrangements for Infinity Tickets will be revealed only on the concert day, adding an element of surprise for attendees.

Fans can expect an unforgettable experience filled with songs from the Music Of The Spheres album, alongside exciting new singles like “We Pray” and “Feels Like Falling in Love” from their upcoming release, Moon Music. The setlist is expected to feature timeless classics such as “Yellow,” “The Scientist,” “Clocks,” and “Fix You.” Concert-goers will also enjoy an impressive visual spectacle, including lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands, making for a truly mesmerizing event.

With ticket sales approaching, many fans are considering the best seating options. The stadium is divided into 12 sections, including lounge and standing areas labeled A to L.

Standing tickets are priced around Rs 6,450, offering an immersive experience. However, it is advisable to select positions slightly away from the stage to avoid neck strain and to enjoy a better overall view of the spectacle. For seated tickets, Row 2 in the middle sections (A and P) is recommended at Rs 9,500. Lower rows in sections A or P are available for Rs 4,000, while lower rows in B and O cost Rs 4,500. Fans are encouraged to avoid sections M, N, C, and D for better visibility, as these may not provide a satisfactory view of the performance.

Fans eager to attend the Coldplay concerts should prepare to secure their tickets promptly on September 22. It’s essential to have your details and payment methods ready for a smooth booking process. In a recent social media post, Coldplay shared their excitement about the upcoming concerts, captioning it, "2025 ABU DHABI, MUMBAI, HONG KONG & SEOUL DATES ANNOUNCED." Enthusiastic fans expressed their anticipation in the comments, with one stating, "Best news...can't wait to attend the gig."

This event marks Coldplay's return to India after their last performance in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival. With a legacy of over 100 million albums sold worldwide, Coldplay continues to be one of the most beloved bands in the music industry.