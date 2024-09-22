Coldplay India tour 2025: Booking opens shortly, how to book your tickets and what if you miss this round. Details here

Coldplay is set to make a highly anticipated return to India for two concerts in January 2025, but fans should note that the only way to secure tickets is through the BookMyShow platform. Unlike previous events such as Lollapalooza and Diljit Dosanjh’s tour, Coldplay will not offer an Early Bird sale. Instead, they will open ticket bookings for all levels on Sunday.

Fans eagerly awaiting the Coldplay concert in Mumbai were left high and dry as BookMyShow crashed just minutes before ticket sales were set to begin. The British band’s highly anticipated concerts on January 18 and 19, 2025, have generated immense excitement, and the sudden technical failure left many unable to secure their tickets.

How to secure your Coldplay tickets

Tickets will go live at 12 PM IST, and to purchase, fans must log into their BookMyShow accounts and select the booking option. Each user can buy up to eight tickets in one transaction. With high anticipation surrounding this return after nine years, fans should be prepared for a significant digital queue.

Ticket prices and seating options

The concert will take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with ticket prices ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 35,000. The stadium is divided into five sections: three levels of stands, a lounge area, and ground standing spots for an immersive experience. The cheapest tickets are available in Level 3, while the lounge area offers the most expensive options.

Infinity tickets: a unique opportunity

While this sale will be the only round of ticket sales, Coldplay will also offer ‘Infinity Tickets’ on November 22, 2024. Priced at around Rs 2,000, these tickets must be purchased in pairs and are intended to make the concert more accessible. Buyers will find out their seating locations only when they pick up their tickets at the box office on the day of the show.

Highest ticket price

The highest ticket prices are set at Rs 35,000 for the Lounge section, which includes premium services such as food and beverage options, an elevated viewing deck, dedicated entry lanes, and exclusive restrooms. Fans can expect to hear new singles like "We Pray" and "Feels Like Falling in Love" from the band's upcoming album, Moon Music. Additionally, the setlist will feature classics such as "Yellow," "The Scientist," "Clocks," "Fix You," "Viva La Vida," "Paradise," "A Sky Full of Stars," and "Adventure of a Lifetime."