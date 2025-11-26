Comedian Kunal Kamra stirs new controversy: Wears RSS-themed T-shirt; BJP ministers warn of police action

Comedian Kunal Kamra has found himself at the centre of a political storm yet again, this time over a photograph he posted wearing a T-shirt that allegedly mocks the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The image triggered sharp reactions from BJP leaders on Tuesday, with warnings that the post could invite police action. Kamra, already familiar with backlash over past remarks targeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, clarified that the photo “was not clicked at a comedy club.” Notably, the full letter ‘R’ is not visible in the image, leaving room for ambiguity about what the T-shirt actually reads.

The post nevertheless sparked outrage within the BJP. Maharashtra minister and senior party leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said authorities would intervene against anyone sharing “objectionable” content online. “The police would take action against anyone who puts out such objectionable posts,” he said, referring to Kamra’s photo, which featured a dog image alongside a reference to the RSS, the BJP’s ideological mentor.

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat, whose party is allied with the BJP, argued that the RSS must respond strongly. He said Kamra has repeatedly targeted top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. “Earlier, he targeted Prime Minister Modi and Eknath Shinde, and now he has dared to directly attack the RSS. The BJP needs to respond to this,” Shirsat said.

He added that the Shiv Sena had acted earlier in the year when Kamra used altered film-song lyrics during a show to mock Shinde’s political career. Following that episode, Shiv Sena members vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai’s Khar area and the hotel in which it is housed.

BJP leaders have now condemned Kamra’s latest post, calling it insulting and provocative, as the political controversy continues to escalate online.