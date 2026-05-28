Confirmed tickets, seats taken by railway staff: Court orders Railways to pay ₹20,000 after passengers travel standing

Four passengers boarded the LTT Patna Express with confirmed reservations and ended up standing for the entire journey. A consumer court has now ruled that it was not acceptable.

The Bhojpur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Railways to pay ₹20,000 in compensation after finding that the passengers were denied their allotted berths despite holding valid confirmed tickets, and that repeated attempts to resolve the matter during and after the journey proved futile, according to Bar and Bench.

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What happened on board

The four passengers were travelling from Vindhyachal to Ara when they boarded the train, which had already been delayed by nearly an hour. When they reached their designated coach, B4, their berths were occupied. The individuals sitting there identified themselves as railway employees and declined to move.

The passengers sought help from the railway staff on board. No assistance came. They completed the journey on their feet.

After disembarking, they filed complaints through Railway Seva and Rail Min. Those, too, went nowhere.

The commission's findings

Left without any resolution, the complainant approached the Bhojpur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. The case was heard by a bench comprising President Krishna Pratap Singh and Member Kamal Kishore Singh.

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North Central Railway and the Ministry of Railways contested the case, arguing it was primarily a law and order matter falling under the jurisdiction of the Government Railway Police rather than the railway authorities. They also maintained there had been no deficiency in service and that the complaint had already been acted upon.

The commission was not persuaded. After reviewing the evidence, it held that the passengers had clearly suffered harm as a direct result of the Railways' failure to deliver what their tickets guaranteed.

"The complainant tried to approach the Railway Department through several ways, but the petitioner, along with the other three did not get their seats in the B4 coach, Train no. 13202 LTT Patna Exp. It is cristal [sic] clear that the petitioner, along with three other friends, suffered mental, physical and economic harassment and it constitutes a deficiency of service by the O.P. no. 1 (North Central Railway) and 3 (Ministry of Railways Railway Board), hence the complainant is entitled to get their grievances," the commission said.

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What the Railways must now pay

The commission directed North Central Railway and the Ministry of Railways to refund the original booking amount of ₹1,876.80 with eight percent annual interest, pay ₹20,000 as compensation, and cover ₹15,000 in litigation costs — all within 60 days. Should the payment not be made within that window, the outstanding amount would attract interest at ten percent per annum.