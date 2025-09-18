'Could be Jio moment for EVs': CA as BYD eyes India market with Atto 2 SUV EV, but conditions apply

India's rise in the electric vehicles space feels like the 2005 telecom moment at present, marked by big promises but a lack of infrastructure, as per CA Nitin Kaushik. He, however, said that not all is lost as China's BYD is eyeing the Indian market and Vietnam's VinFast launched its VF6 EV in the country.

Kaushik said that on the back of these developments, India's rise in the sector could very well be its 'Jio moment' for EVs, but risks becoming just another urban luxury trend without serious charging infrastructure.

"India’s EV moment feels like 2005 telecom—big promises, but infra not ready yet. BYD eyeing India with Atto 2 SUV EV (~₹20L); VinFast already here with VF6 EV (~₹16L); Global players = more options, better pricing, faster tech. This could be India’s “Jio-moment” for EVs—where disruption makes adoption explode. But without serious charging infrastructure, it risks becoming just another urban luxury trend. The real race isn’t car vs. car. It’s infra vs. ambition," CA Kaushik said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Kaushik's tweet comes as BYD is preparing to strengthen its presence in India as improved diplomatic relations between China and India open new opportunities for the company. This renewed momentum follows the rejection of BYD’s manufacturing proposal in 2023.

With India resuming business visas for Chinese travellers, BYD’s senior management, including India Managing Director Ketsu Zhang, is expected to visit soon. The company has begun securing visas for managers and engineers to resume training, service equipment, and inspect its factory in southern India.

BYD is considering launching its Atto 2 compact electric SUV in India early next year, aiming to price it well under the 2-million-rupee ($22,690) threshold despite a 70% local levy on imported vehicles. This move targets the mass market, directly challenging Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors. The company has informed dealerships that it sees ties between the two countries improving.

During his visit, Zhang is expected to meet Indian federal officials in New Delhi and review BYD’s passenger vehicle plant. Some engineers have already been cleared to travel, and more senior leaders are expected to follow. Executives will focus on assessing market conditions and BYD’s prospects in the Indian passenger vehicle segment.

While the immediate focus is on evaluating current operations, future discussions may include proposals for local battery pack assembly. However, no new investment announcements are planned during these initial visits. The company is reportedly exploring technology partnerships for lithium-ion battery production in India.