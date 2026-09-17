Crackdown on plastic & waste: Bengaluru civic body slaps PVR INOX with ₹75,000 penalty

Inspectors from Bengaluru’s civic watchdog caught PVR INOX mixing wet and dry waste and using banned single-use plastics, slapping the multiplex operator with a ₹75,000 penalty on the spot, as reported by India Today. The Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) recovered the fine immediately and ordered the venue to clean up its waste management practices without delay.
The inspection targeted the PVR INOX outlet on Hosur Main Road in Lakkasandra Ward, under the BTM Layout constituency, where officials flagged major violations of the city’s Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules. Inspections revealed staff were failing to segregate wet and dry waste at the source and were actively serving patrons using prohibited single-use plastic items.