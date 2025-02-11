Cracks in INDIA bloc? After Shiv Sena (UBT), Revanth Reddy questions AAP, Congress over Delhi election loss

The future of the opposition INDI alliance is currently in the doldrums post the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) devastating defeat and the Congress' 'zero hattrick' in the recent Delhi assembly elections.

After the Shiv Sena (UBT), Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy talked about the Congress' role in INDIA bloc's failure to fight the Delhi assembly elections unitedly.

When asked how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could be stopped if the Opposition parties remained "fragmented", he said the fissures in the INDI alliance only helped the BJP win.

“But everyone is expecting everything (in the alliance). That is the biggest problem. We have seen this in Delhi and we have seen this in Haryana. (Arvind) Kejriwal had disturbed the elections in Haryana, where the Congress got defeated. And the Congress did something in Delhi. Ultimately, the BJP is benefiting,” Reddy said at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters.

He further said that the alliance partners will now have to go back to the drawing board and come together to plan the future course of action. "Otherwise, with One Nation, One Election and delimitation, we are going to lose."

On Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) took down the AAP as well as the Congress in a Saamna editorial. The party attributed the BJP's success to the internal tiff between both the parties.

"In Delhi, both AAP and Congress fought to destroy each other, making things easier for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. If this continues, why even form alliances? Just fight to your heart's content!" the editorial stated.

Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar said that the grand old party needs to clarify its political strategy. “The Congress needs to clarify its political strategy. It has to decide whether it will do coalition politics or go it alone.”

He also demanded fundamental changes in the Congress' organisational structure without elaborating much. While the counting was on, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said: "Aur lado aapas mein!!"

In the recently held Delhi elections, the BJP won 48 out of the total 70 assembly seats. The AAP was reduced to 22 seats from 62 in the 2020 assembly elections. The Congress, on the other hand, could not win even a single seat.