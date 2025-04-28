'Crumbling, bankrupt, sick, weakened': Siddaramaiah says Pakistan has little left to lose

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Pakistan has little left to lose, is a “sick and weakened” state, and it is important to tread with caution and wisdom. He said war should always be the last resort, and should be considered when all everything else fails. Siddaramaiah said India must look into its own security lapses first and move swiftly to plug them.

His comments came as a clarification to his earlier comments that war with Pakistan was not necessary. Pakistan played up his remarks and BJP criticised him for his remarks following the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 Indians, mostly tourists.

“War should always be a nation's last resort — never the first, nor the only option. Only when every other means to defeat the enemy has failed, should a country be compelled to go to war,” he said, clarifying his earlier remarks.

There were grave lapses in our intelligence and security apparatus and the government must first correct these shortcomings, he said in a post on social media. Siddaramaiah said that they wholeheartedly welcome the measures the central government initiated against Pakistan in response to the attack. He said sterner actions are on the horizon, and not every move needs to be broadcast to the world.

“Pakistan today is a crumbling, bankrupt state, sick and weakened. They have little left to lose. In contrast, India is rising — a growing superpower in the world order — and hence, we must tread with wisdom and caution,” he said in a scathing remark.

I have observed the debates and discussions, both for and against, surrounding the statement I made about war.



Siddaramaiah said nations have come out in India’s support and New Delhi must seize this opportunity to teach Islamabad a “lesson so profound that they dare not commit such reckless acts ever again”.

The BJP had earlier accused Siddaramaiah of acting like a "puppet" of an enemy nation during a sensitive time when the threat of war looms over the border. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka sarcastically addressed Siddaramaiah as "Pakistan Ratna" and suggested that he might receive royal hospitality and even the Nishan-e-Pakistan award for his statements advocating peace with Pakistan.

Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department, criticised the Congress party, claiming they always rush to Pakistan's rescue.