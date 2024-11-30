Cyclone Fengal: Chennai airport shut temporarily due to severe weather conditions, IndiGo cancels all flights

Chennai Airport will be temporarily closed for almost 7 hours from 12:30 pm to 7:00 pm on November 30 due to severe weather conditions linked to the approaching Cyclone Fengal. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) said it was decided that ongoing flight operations would be unsafe for approximately seven hours due to strong crosswinds after consultations with the meteorological department and airlines.

#Alert | In light of Cyclonic Storm 'Fengal' and the forecasted high crosswinds, as predicted by IMD, Chennai Airport operations will be suspended from 1230 hrs to 1900 hrs on 30.11.2024 (Today) following safety concerns raised by stakeholder airlines. We recommend passengers… pic.twitter.com/f2eWTOrNLj — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) November 30, 2024

IndiGo Airlines has also halted all flight operations at Chennai Airport due to the adverse weather. In an update on X, the airport said, “IndiGo Airlines @IndiGo6E has temporarily suspended all flight arrivals and departures at Chennai Airport due to weather conditions. Operations will resume once the weather improves, with passenger and crew safety being the top priority. We advise passengers to check with their respective airlines for real-time updates.”

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to adverse weather conditions in #Chennai, all flights to/from the city have been cancelled. We are closely monitoring the situation and remain committed to providing timely updates. To check your flight status, please visit https://t.co/CjwsVzFov0. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 30, 2024

Chennai and its neighbouring districts, including Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu, have experienced significant rainfall since November 29 night. The ongoing downpour has led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, causing severe traffic disruptions and making commuting difficult for residents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of southern India, including the coasts of south Andhra Pradesh, as Cyclone Fengal is expected to impact the coastal regions of northern Tamil Nadu later today.

The cyclone has already caused gusty winds and rainfall across coastal areas. Chennai has been experiencing heavy to moderate rainfall since last night, resulting in rough seas and strong winds. Authorities have warned the public to stay away from beaches such as Marina Beach, Pattinapakkam, and Edward Elliot Beach. In addition, tourist attractions in Puducherry have been closed as a safety measure in response to the approaching cyclone.

The storm, predicted to bring heavy rainfall and winds of up to 90 km/h, has prompted the state government to close schools and colleges in multiple districts, suspend public transport services, and advise IT companies to implement work-from-home policies.

All educational institutions, schools and colleges in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu will remain closed on November 30 to ensure the safety of students. The anticipated landfall near Puducherry is expected around midday, coinciding with peak winds reaching 70-80 km/h and gusts hitting 90 km/h.

The government has also suspended public transport along crucial routes, including the East Coast Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road, during the storm's peak to mitigate risks associated with high winds and heavy rains.