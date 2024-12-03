Cyclone Fengal: Torrential rains put Kerala on edge, Puducherry locks down its schools

Cyclone Fengal, now weakened into a low-pressure area, continues to wreak havoc with heavy rainfall and disruptions across south India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of intensified rainfall in Kerala as the system shifts toward the Arabian Sea near the Kerala and Karnataka coasts by December 3.

In Puducherry, where Fengal made landfall on November 30, streets remain flooded, forcing authorities to close all schools and colleges on December 3. "Due to Cyclone Fengal, Puducherry received 48% more rainfall than anticipated," Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy said, announcing ₹5,000 relief assistance for affected ration cardholders. Army and NDRF teams evacuated residents in inundated areas, including those near the Sankaraparani River.

Red Alerts in Kerala

Kerala is bracing for widespread rainfall, with red alerts issued for Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram. The IMD predicts very heavy to extremely heavy rain across northern and central districts over the next five days. State Revenue Minister K. Rajan urged residents to remain vigilant as rainfall intensifies.

In Wayanad, where a red alert is in effect, NDRF teams are on standby. Across Kerala, five NDRF teams have been deployed, including two in Sabarimala. Officials have also warned against fishing off the Kerala coast on December 2 and 3 and the Karnataka coast on December 3.

Districts including Kasaragod, Malappuram, Thrissur, and Alappuzha have declared holidays for educational institutions. Meanwhile, three relief camps in Kottayam are housing 71 people displaced by flooding.

In Kannur, authorities will open the Pazhassi Dam shutters on December 3 to release excess water as reservoir levels rise. Residents downstream have been advised to stay alert.

Tamil Nadu and south interior Karnataka are also grappling with heavy rains from Fengal's remnants. The IMD forecasts that the weakened system may regenerate over the southeast Arabian Sea, prolonging the rain spell across coastal regions.

As rescue efforts continue, the focus shifts to mitigating damage and ensuring safety in affected regions. With rains expected to persist, authorities remain on high alert.