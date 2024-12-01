Watch video: Aircraft makes a terrifying go-around as Cyclone Fengal hits Chennai hard

A passenger plane reportedly attempted to land in Puducherry on Saturday evening during Cyclone Fengal’s peak fury but aborted the touchdown in dramatic fashion.

A viral video shows the aircraft briefly touching down before sharply veering to the left, its wings dangerously close to the ground, before the pilots lifted it back into the stormy skies.

“Massive risk,” an aviation critic commented on the video. BT could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

Operations resumed on Sunday morning as weather conditions improved. Chennai airport, which had been shut until 4 a.m. on December 1, reopened after a safety review. Passengers were advised to contact airlines for updates on rescheduled flights.

Challenging conditions at Chennai International airport as cyclone Fengal makes landfall near Puducherry and is likely to cross the Tamil Nadu coasts in the next three to four hours.



The cyclonic storm brought heavy rains in the coastal districts, inundating houses and… pic.twitter.com/1AUohfWfB9 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) November 30, 2024

Cyclone Fengal caused significant devastation, claiming at least 19 lives in India and Sri Lanka and triggering severe flooding in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Over 10,000 passengers were stranded as flight cancellations and diversions swept across the region. Tamil Nadu’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran reported three fatalities caused by electrocution but noted no major structural damage.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin led relief efforts, inspecting flood-hit areas and speaking with residents in relief camps. In Puducherry, proactive measures, including over 1.2 million SMS alerts, helped minimize damage.

By Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the cyclone had weakened into a deep depression. “The system is being continuously monitored by Doppler Weather Radars in Chennai and Karaikal,” the IMD stated.

Normalcy is gradually returning, but travelers are advised to remain vigilant, monitor flight schedules, and follow weather advisories as the region recovers from the cyclone’s impact.