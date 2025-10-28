Cyclone Montha: 65 trains cancelled, flights disrupted, evacuation process underway; more details

Cyclone Montha: Railway authorities have cancelled more than 65 passenger and express trains across coastal Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Montha approaches the state’s coast. The cancellations affect key routes through Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam and Bhimavaram and will remain in place from October 28 to 29.

Officials said train services will resume only after a thorough safety assessment once weather conditions improve. The East Coast Railway has also suspended several services along the Odisha-Andhra corridor as a precaution.

Flight operations have been disrupted as well. All IndiGo and Air India Express flights scheduled for October 28 at Visakhapatnam Airport have been cancelled due to adverse weather. Passengers are advised to check flight status before travelling to the airport.

Meanwhile, with Montha set to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm, the Odisha government has accelerated the evacuation of residents from vulnerable low-lying and hilly areas, particularly across eight southern districts placed under a red alert. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said, "We have a target of evacuating 32,528 people from the vulnerable low lying areas and hilly terrain as the state government has set the ‘zero casualty’ target in the impending calamity. The state government has opened 1,445 cyclone shelters to house the people when the cyclonic storm (CS) passes through Odisha districts after making landfall in Kakinada area as a severe cyclonic storm (SCS)."

Special attention has been given to Gajapati district, where 139 locations have been marked as vulnerable to landslides. Local authorities, Anganwadi and ASHA workers are urging residents in these areas to move to safer locations. Priority is being given to evacuating pregnant women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities. By 5 pm on Monday, officials reported having relocated 3,000 people and 1,496 pregnant women to safety ahead of expected landfall.

Preparations at cyclone shelters include food, medical supplies, and lighting, as well as care provisions for domestic animals. Officials stated, "Arrangements have been made at cyclone shelters, including food, medicine, lighting for people and care for domestic animals,” he said.

Further measures have included the closure of schools and Anganwadi centres in nine districts until October 30, and the imposition of restrictions across sea beaches, with a ban on tourists entering the sea. Fishermen have returned to shore in advance of Montha’s expected landfall, and Distant Cautionary Signal No-I has been raised at all ports in Odisha. The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) underlined that fishermen should not venture out to sea until at least October 29.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin that the Cyclonic Storm Montha is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of 28th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

The forecast predicts increasing wind speeds along Odisha’s southern coast, ranging from 60 to 70 kmph with gusts up to 80 kmph from the evening of October 28. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on October 28 and 29, prompting the SRC to coordinate with the Indian Coast Guard and keep rescue operations ready, including the possibility of deploying helicopters if required.

The government has cancelled leave for employees in eight districts and reinforced disaster management with the deployment of 140 rescue teams, an increase from the previous 128 teams.

Critical infrastructure, such as hospitals and water supply units, has been equipped with backup power, and contingency plans have been activated to restore electricity within 24 hours after the cyclone’s passage. "Arrangements are made to restore electricity within 24 hours of the cyclone," the SRC said, adding that the water resources department has been regulating different reservoirs as the state is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 28 and 29.