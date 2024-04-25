Darjeeling votes tomorrow: 10 facts about this strategically important Lok Sabha seat in North Bengal

The Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat in North Bengal will vote in the second phase on Friday. Balurghat and Raiganj are two other seats going to polls on the same day in West Bengal. The polling for Darjeeling, Balurghat, and Raiganj will decide the electoral fate of two sitting BJP MPs, including BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar. Majumdar is up against veteran TMC leader and Minister Biplab Mitra.

