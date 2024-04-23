Setback for TMC in Darjeeling: Bengal Congress general secretary backs BJP's Raju Bista

West Bengal Congress' General Secretary Binoy Tamang on Tuesday extended his support to BJP's Raju Bista in Darjeeling. He said he would urge the people in the Hills to vote for Bista, who is running for the second time. The saffron party's contest is with the TMC, which has fielded Gopal Lama.

Tamang said that he took this decision "independently after deep thought and realisation on all issues". "I extend my sincere support to BJP Darjeeling constituency candidate Raju Bista for constitutional security and justice for the people of Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri Terai and Dooars," Tamang said.

"I humbly request all my respected fellow citizens of Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri Terai, my associates, supporters, well-wishers, friends, relatives, and families to cast their precious votes to the BJP candidate Raju Bista in the Lotus symbol," he said.

Tamang had expressed displeasure over the Congress nominating Munish Tamang, former national president of Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP), for the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat, less than a week after he joined the grand old party.

The Congress leader said the party leadership did not consult him nor any of the party leaders in the Hills before deciding on nominating Munish Tamang as the party candidate for the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat. "I am still with the Congress. But the BJP will win here. We can sense it here. We do not support Munish Tamang as none of the Congress leaders here were consulted for that," he told news agency PTI.

"To eliminate corruption and nepotism, to lead the path for constitutional justice of Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri Terai and Dooars, please vote for Raju Bista," he urged the people of the Hills.

Tamang, the former chairperson of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), also claimed that he has sensed a strong possibility of BJP forming the next government in West Bengal after the 2026 assembly elections. "In this 2024 general election, the BJP government is sure to come to power at the Centre, and there is a strong possibility that the BJP government will come to power in West Bengal in 2026 as well. It is not appropriate and wise to go against the party that comes in power at the Centre and the state," he said.

Tamang said that since he has dedicated his life to the people of the Hills and the Gorkha community, he would not be able to lead them to a "wrong path" but protect them. "I have taken this decision independently after deep thought and realisation on all the issues, considering the policy in principle as paramount. No one has interfered with me to take this decision, nor am I in contact with anyone," Tamanag said.

Darjeeling will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

