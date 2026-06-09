Dark patterns cost Indians up to ₹28,000 cr a year, 88% of online buyers affected: Report

India's rapidly expanding digital economy is facing a growing challenge from "dark patterns" — deceptive design practices embedded in apps and websites that nudge consumers into spending more than they intended. A new report by Datum Intelligence estimates that these practices are costing Indian consumers ₹25,000-28,000 crore annually and affecting nearly 88% of the country's online shoppers.

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The study, conducted during the first quarter of 2026, surveyed more than 2,590 consumers across 50 cities and evaluated 12 major platforms spanning e-commerce, quick commerce and online travel. The platforms assessed included Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Blinkit, BigBasket, Zepto, MakeMyTrip, Cleartrip and others.

According to the report, India's 304 million online buyers lose an average of ₹78-87 every month due to hidden charges, basket sneaking, drip pricing, subscription traps and false urgency tactics. Beyond the direct losses, consumer behaviour is changing, putting nearly ₹55,000 crore of gross merchandise value (GMV) at risk as users reduce spending, compare more aggressively or shift to competing platforms.

Hidden charges

The findings suggest that regulatory measures introduced by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) have had limited success in curbing manipulative practices. The report found that 73% of platforms continue to deploy forced-action mechanisms, while 69% still use drip pricing tactics that reveal additional charges only at the final stage of checkout. More than half of the platforms studied were also found to employ bait-and-switch techniques.

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The report noted that 63% of online payment users now experience hidden charges or drip pricing during digital transactions, up from 52% reported in 2024.

Winners and laggards

Datum Intelligence's Benchmarking Index (B-Index), which measures the severity of dark patterns, showed wide differences among platforms. Nykaa emerged as the worst-performing platform overall with a score of 99.0, while Amazon recorded the best score in e-commerce at 6.7, making it the most trusted platform among consumers.

In quick commerce, BigBasket registered the highest severity score, whereas Blinkit emerged as the cleanest operator in the segment. Among online travel companies, Cleartrip ranked among the most harmful platforms, while MakeMyTrip received the best score and enjoyed positive trust levels.

Interestingly, Flipkart emerged as the only e-commerce platform where consumer distrust exceeded trust, with 41% of respondents naming it among the least trusted platforms compared with 37% who considered it trustworthy.

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Awareness paradox

One of the report's most striking findings is what it calls an "awareness paradox." While 81% of consumers said they could identify dark patterns, 85% admitted they had still been misled by them. At the same time, 69% favoured stricter regulations, and 74% said they would be willing to pay a premium for ethical platforms that prioritise transparency and consumer trust.

The report argued that dark patterns have evolved beyond a consumer-protection issue and now pose a broader threat to the long-term sustainability of India's digital commerce ecosystem. It recommended clearer definitions distinguishing deceptive practices from legitimate marketing, along with stronger audits and industry-wide transparency measures to rebuild trust in the country's march toward a $1 trillion digital economy.