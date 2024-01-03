Dawood Ibrahim's ancestral properties in Maharashtra set for auction on Jan 5

Four ancestral properties of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Maharashtra will be auctioned on January 5, India Today reported on Wednesday. The properties are agricultural plots in Mumbke village in the Ratnagiri district, which is the ancestral village of Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.

The auction will be conducted by the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Authority (SAFEMA). The price for the four properties is kept at Rs 19.2 lakh, with the smallest plot being kept at a reserve price of Rs 15,440.

These properties had been attached by the SAFEMA for cases related to smuggling and NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act cases against Dawood and his family members.

"Four properties belonging to Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar's mother, Amina Bi, are being auctioned on Friday, January 5. These properties take the form of agricultural land in Dawood Ibrahim's ancestral village, named Mumbake, at Khed in the Ratnagiri District of Maharashtra," said a statement from SAFEMA.

The authority said that several bids have been received, and the bidding process is scheduled to take place between 2:00 pm and 3:30 pm on January 5.

In 2017, SAFEMA successfully auctioned Dawood's properties, including Hotel Raunak Afroz, Shabnam Guest House, and six rooms in the Damarwala building near Bhendi Bazaar. That auction had fetched Rs 11 crore. In 2020, the authority auctioned six more properties of Dawood, realising a total of Rs 22.79 lakh.

Dawood was the mastermind of the 1993 Bombay serial blasts that killed over 250 people and left hundreds injured. He is a designated global terrorist and is on India's most wanted list.

(With inputs from Divyesh Singh)

