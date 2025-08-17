Deadly cloudburst hits Kathua: 4 dead, river swells, landslides strike nearby villages

A cloudburst tore through Kathua’s Jod Ghati village late Saturday night, killing four and injuring six as flash floods and landslides battered parts of Jammu & Kashmir.

The deadly cloudburst struck in the Rajbagh area, severing access to the remote village and damaging property and terrain. Rescue efforts intensified Sunday morning as police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the site after a challenging approach, aided by local volunteers.

Four bodies have been recovered so far. Six injured survivors were pulled from the debris and are now being treated at nearby hospitals.

The impact extended beyond Jod Ghati. Landslides triggered by heavy rain also hit Bagard and Changda villages under Kathua police station limits, and Dilwan-Hutli near Lakhanpur. While damage in these areas was limited, authorities remain on high alert.

Water levels across the region have surged, with the Ujh River nearing its danger mark. District officials are monitoring conditions and urging residents to steer clear of water bodies.

The incident follows another catastrophic cloudburst in Kishtwar earlier this month, which left dozens dead and missing.