Deadly summer: Heatwaves claim 143 lives, over 41,000 cases of suspected heatstrokes; toll likely to rise

The unrelenting heatwave sweeping across the country claimed 143 lives and left 41,789 people grappling with suspected heatstroke between March 1 and June 20. The death toll is likely to go up as the data from states is not final, according to health ministry sources.

Uttar Pradesh is the worst-affected having reported 37 deaths followed by Bihar, Rajasthan and Odisha, according to the data compiled under the National Heat-Related Illness and Death Surveillance by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The actual toll is, however, expected to be higher as data from the National Heat-Related Illness and Death Surveillance by the NCDC is not fully updated. Several health facilities are yet to upload data on heatwave casualties.

On June 20 alone, there were 14 confirmed deaths and nine suspected deaths because of heatstroke, raising the March-June period toll to 143 from 114.

Delhi reported 21 deaths, while Bihar and Rajasthan recorded 17 deaths each.

Vast stretches of northern and eastern India had been in the grip of a heatwave, which saw a rise in heatstroke casualties and prompted the Centre to issue advisory to hospitals to set up special units to cater to such patients.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on June 20 asked officials to visit central government hospitals to see if separate arrangements have been made for heatwave affected patients regularly.

Nadda also directed that special heatwave units be set up in all central government hospitals to cater to those falling ill due to heat.

Government guidelines

Under Nadda’s directions, an advisory on ‘Heat Wave Season 2024’ has been issued by the health ministry.

The advisory asked state nodal officers under the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) to start submitting the daily data on heatstroke cases and deaths and total deaths from March 1 besides reporting under heat-related Illness and death surveillance.

It stressed on dissemination of early warning of heatwaves issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and said forecast for the next four days should be disseminated to health facilities and vulnerable populations.

The advisory also directed for health facility preparedness for prevention and management of severe HRI and procurement and supply of adequate quantities of ORS (oral rehydration solution) packs, essential medicines, IV fluids, ice-packs, and equipment to support management of volume depletion and electrolyte imbalance, etc.