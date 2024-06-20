Delhi heatwave: 17 people succumbed to heat-related illnesses in 24 hrs

Delhi heatwave: Seventeen people have died from suspected heat-related illnesses at Delhi's RML and Safdarjung hospitals in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi has been experiencing severe heatwave conditions in recent days, although light rain on Thursday morning provided some relief. Hospitals in Delhi have reported an increase in casualties and patients due to heatstroke.

According to officials at Safdarjung Hospital, 33 patients with heat-related illnesses were admitted. Of them, 13 died in the last 24 hours.

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital received 22 patients with suspected heat stroke in the last 24 hours, out of which four have died, a hospital source said. Meanwhile, at Nigambodh Ghat, the number of cremations has increased. Officials could not confirm if the deaths were related to heat strokes.

On Wednesday, 142 corpses were brought to the Nigambodh Ghat for cremation, which is nearly 136 per cent higher than the daily average of 50-60 bodies, Suman Gupta, general secretary of the Nigambodh Ghat Sanchalan Samiti, told PTI.

The number was higher on Tuesday as well when 97 bodies were cremated at the city's oldest and largest crematorium. Usually, around 50-60 bodies are brought in daily for cremation.

The number has been higher in the last few days. Today, 35 cremations have taken place since morning and the number may go up by the end of the day, Gupta said.