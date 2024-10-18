'Decisive blow to dictatorship': AAP celebrates Satyendar Jain’s bail as victory over BJP's conspiracy, hails court decision

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrated the decision of a Delhi court to grant bail to senior leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case on Friday. The party viewed the ruling as a triumph of truth and a defeat of what they described as a politically motivated conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Jain, citing "delays in the trial" and noting his extended period in judicial custody. Jain, the former Delhi health minister, had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May 2022, facing allegations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), AAP declared, "Satyamev Jayate. Another conspiracy by the BJP has failed. Satyendar Jain, who revolutionized healthcare in Delhi with the creation of the renowned Mohalla Clinics, has been granted bail. The true face of the BJP has once again been exposed to the nation."

The court set Jain’s bail amount at ₹50,000, with two sureties of the same value.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia echoed the sentiment, calling Jain's release a victory for justice. "Satyamev Jayate. Long live the Constitution. This decision is a blow to dictatorship. Satyendar Jain was kept in jail for a long time on baseless accusations. Despite multiple raids on his house yielding nothing, he was imprisoned under false charges. Thanks to the judiciary for standing up for truth and justice."

Delhi minister Gopal Rai also praised the decision, stating, "This is great news for the people of Delhi. We thank the court for this important ruling. The BJP attempted to imprison our leaders, but today they are all out. We are stronger than ever."