Delhi air improves to ‘moderate’ with 161 AQI after nearly two months, all thanks to strong surface winds

Delhi air pollution: After nearly two months – 50 days to be precise – Delhi enjoyed a breath of fresh air. The ‘moderate’ air quality continued for the second straight day on Thursday with an air quality index (AQI) of 161. On Wednesday, Delhi’s AQI improved to 178 from 268 the day before.

According to SAFAR-India, the Anand Vihar station recorded an AQI of 176, while Ashok Vihar recorded 149, Burari Crossing 165, Dwarka Sector 8 183, IGI Airport 164, ITO 130, Jahangirpuri 203, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 145, Lodhi Road 127, Mandir Marg 110, Mundka 222, Najafgarh 130, Nehru Nagar 227, Okhla Phase 2 147, Pusa 165, RK Puram 204, Rohini 172, Siri Fort 190, Sonia Vihar 135, and Vivek Vihar 144 among others.

AQI between 0-50 is categorised as 'good', between 51-100 'satisfactory', between 101-200 'moderate', between 201-300 'poor', between 301-400 'very poor', and above 400 'severe'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the improved air quality is due to the strong surface winds. The winds are expected to blow till December 7, when a new western disturbance is expected, which will lead to moderate fog starting December 8.

DELHI POLLUTION

Leena Nandan, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, presented on air pollution in Delhi-NCR to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change and revealed that stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has been identified as a major contributor to air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Various initiatives are being undertaken to encourage farmers to utilise paddy residue for animal feed and industrial applications, she said in an address to the parliamentarians on Wednesday. Nandan also invited suggestions from the MPs to address air and water pollution.

Nandan informed the MPs about the government's efforts to promote the use of Basmati rice, whose residue is suitable for animal feed, and to explore industrial uses for paddy straw. Vehicular emissions were also highlighted as a significant source of air pollution, with the government working to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in the capital.

Construction activities in and around the national capital were cited as another factor contributing to pollution. The secretary noted that stringent measures are being implemented to regulate these activities.

Several MPs put forward suggestions to increase greenery in Delhi-NCR, control vehicular emissions, and discourage farmers in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh from burning paddy straw.