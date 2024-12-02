'Pretty serious health situation': Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson calls out India’s air pollution crisis, shares solutions

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, known for his groundbreaking work in health optimisation and anti-ageing research, has shed light on India’s severe air pollution during his visit to the country. Johnson, currently on a four-day tour, described his experience in Mumbai, underscoring the immediate health impacts of the city’s poor air quality.

“This is accurate. I arrived in Mumbai yesterday and even with air purifiers in my hotel room and wearing an N95 mask outside, my throat and eyes burn. I agree, it’s a pretty serious health situation,” he tweeted, responding to public discussions on air pollution.

India ranks as the third most air-polluted country globally, and according to Johnson, 83 of the world’s 100 cities with the worst air quality are located in the country. Urban centres like Delhi and Mumbai consistently record hazardous levels of PM2.5, a microscopic pollutant known for its severe health implications.

Citing studies, Johnson highlighted that in 2023, Delhi’s average PM2.5 concentration stood at 110 μg/m³, far surpassing the WHO’s recommended annual limit of 5 μg/m³. For context, Johnson pointed out that an increase of just 10 μg/m³ in PM2.5 levels corresponds to a 1.4% rise in daily mortality rates in heavily polluted cities.

The impacts of air pollution are widespread. PM2.5 particles can penetrate deep into the lungs, enter the bloodstream, and cross the blood-brain barrier, leading to conditions such as asthma, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s. Nitrogen oxides and sulphur oxides further exacerbate respiratory and cardiovascular health problems.

Practical solutions from Johnson

Johnson’s social media posts went beyond highlighting the problem, offering a detailed guide on how individuals can mitigate the risks of air pollution:

• Wear N95 Masks Outdoors: Johnson emphasised that wearing high-quality masks is essential in cities with poor air quality. Referencing studies, he noted that using effective masks can significantly reduce health risks. For instance, a study in Delhi found that N95 masks could lower mortality risks associated with air pollution by nearly 49%.



• Monitor Air Quality: Johnson advised residents to monitor the Air Quality Index (AQI) daily and adjust outdoor activities accordingly. He explained that when AQI exceeds 200, outdoor exposure should be minimised, and when it surpasses 300, avoiding the outdoors entirely is necessary.



• Use HEPA Filters Indoors: Johnson stressed the importance of maintaining indoor air quality, suggesting the use of HEPA filters in homes and workplaces. He cited studies showing that such filters can reduce indoor PM2.5 levels by up to 40%, lowering inflammation markers and protecting against pollutants from vehicle emissions. He also recommended sealing windows, using ventilation systems, and managing indoor air quality by avoiding activities like cooking on gas without proper ventilation.



• Grow Indoor Plants: Green plants, he noted, not only improve air quality by reducing carbon dioxide levels but also help increase humidity and detoxify the air.



• General Precautions: For residents of highly polluted cities, Johnson advised carrying air quality measurement devices, choosing hotels and vehicles equipped with air filtration systems, and prioritising environments that ensure clean air.

Health and awareness advocacy

Johnson’s detailed thread also addressed the need for public awareness about air pollution’s health impacts. He referred to studies estimating that air pollution causes around 7 million premature deaths globally every year, with 1.6 million of those deaths occurring in India alone.

A Lancet study he referenced revealed that air pollution significantly contributes to a range of diseases, from respiratory ailments to heart attacks. Johnson linked high PM2.5 exposure to neurodegenerative diseases, noting that a 2 μg/m³ increase in PM2.5 could raise Alzheimer’s risk by 4%.

Meeting Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

Despite the challenges of air pollution, Johnson’s trip has also been marked by engaging discussions with India’s business and tech leaders. In Mumbai, he met Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and attended an exclusive event hosted by comedian Tanmay Bhat and entrepreneur Akshay BD. Johnson praised the energy and innovation in India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, noting that over 1,100 applications were received for just 50 seats at the event.