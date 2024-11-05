Delhi air pollution: Air quality worsens to 384 in ‘very poor’ category; govt calls review meeting

Delhi air pollution: The air quality in the national capital worsened on Tuesday. It dipped to 384, which is in the ‘very poor’ category from 373 on Monday. Meanwhile, the government has called for a review meeting. The Supreme Court also rapped the Delhi government on Monday and demanded to know how the ban on firecrackers was not fully implemented.

Delhi’s AQI worsened to 384 with many stations recording ‘severe’ category air quality. Ashok Vihar AQI was recorded at 417 on Tuesday morning, while Bawana was 415, Dwarka Sec 8 405, Jahangirpuri 440, NSIT Dwarka 430, Nehru Nagar 411, New Moti Bagh 415, Punjabi Bagh 403, Vivek Vihar 422, and Anand Vihar 457 among others, according to SAFAR-India data.

Mathura Road AQI was 366, IGI Airport 388, ITO 344, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 357, Lodhi Road 346, Mandir Marg 381, North Campus DU 383, Okhla Phase 2 391, Patparganj 393, RK Puram 396, Rohini 397, and Siri Fort 381.

AQI categories are as follows: 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, 401-450 ‘severe’ and above 450 ‘severe plus’.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a meeting of all departments concerned to review the steps taken under the Delhi government's Winter Action Plan on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court criticised the Delhi government and issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner regarding air pollution after the Diwali festivities. The court observed that the ban on firecrackers was not effectively enforced and demanded explanations for the violation of norms.

"We expect the Delhi government to promptly explain why this occurred. Simultaneously, we will issue a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner regarding the non-compliance. We need to address this matter urgently,” the Court stated during the hearing of a plea on air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The court requested the Delhi government to submit an affidavit detailing the measures taken to combat pollution and enforce the firecracker ban.