'No regrets': Startup founder reveals wife quit coveted UPSC post over Delhi pollution fears

As Delhi’s air quality plunged to hazardous levels this week, crossing the 400-mark in several parts of the city, the capital’s pollution emergency is no longer just a health statistic — it’s prompting life-altering decisions.

Entrepreneur Akshat Shrivastava, Founder of Wisdom Hatch, revealed on Saturday that his wife, an Indian Economic Service (IES) officer who had secured an All-India Rank of 8 in the UPSC, decided to resign from her prestigious Group A government job because of the toxic air in Delhi and its potential impact on their young son.

In a candid post on X (formerly Twitter), Shrivastava wrote, “My wife got UPSC Rank 8th. She was a Group A service officer (Indian Economic Service). Most of her career, she would be in Delhi. Looking at the pollution situation — and our young son — she decided to quit.”

He acknowledged that the decision was not easy, but said they had “absolutely no regrets.”

“None of the governments give a shit. Citizens are mostly brainwashed. And the onus is on you to save yourself,” Shrivastava wrote, adding that people must take personal steps — whether quitting jobs or moving out — to safeguard their health.

Shrivastava’s post struck a chord online, resonating with thousands of users amid growing public frustration over Delhi’s recurring smog crisis. Many users called his statement a “reality check,” while others debated whether relocation is a privilege not everyone can afford.

Environmental experts have repeatedly warned that prolonged exposure to Delhi’s air, which often stays in the “severe” category for days, can lead to long-term respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses — especially among children and the elderly.

Delhi residents suffered yet another day of suffocating smog on November 8 as air pollution levels surged past the 400 mark in several parts of the city, putting the national capital firmly among the most polluted cities in India.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 361 at 4 pm — a level classified as “very poor” — making it the second most polluted city in the country.