Delhi air pollution: Delhi enveloped in 'very poor' air after Diwali celebrations; AQI hits 330

The explosion of firecrackers on Thursday enveloped Delhi in thick smoke, leading to significant noise pollution and decreased visibility as residents ignored a firecracker ban to celebrate Diwali.

The air quality in the city fell into the 'very poor' category, registering an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 330 by 10 pm.

Areas like Anand Vihar experienced a drop in AQI to the "severe" level, with PM2.5 levels rising sharply, creating dangerous conditions for respiratory health.

Unlike last year's clearer skies during Diwali, which saw the AQI at 218 due to favorable conditions, this year's festivities reverted the city to its infamous pollution levels, exacerbated by adverse weather, stubble burning, and vehicle emissions.

Despite the city government deploying 377 enforcement teams and raising awareness through local groups to uphold the firecracker ban, many neighborhoods in east and west Delhi reported widespread violations.

The 24-hour average AQI for the city was noted at 330, an increase from 307 the day before.

The smog-filled sky evoked memories of the "severe" pollution levels in 2020, with PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations reaching 145.1 and 272 micrograms per cubic meter, respectively, at 9 pm.

These fine particles can easily enter the respiratory system, posing serious health threats, particularly to children, the elderly, and individuals with existing respiratory issues. To address the pollution surge, the Delhi government enforced a strict ban on firecrackers for the fifth consecutive year, prohibiting their manufacture, storage, sale, and use.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai organized 377 enforcement teams, collaborating with resident welfare associations, market committees, and social organizations to ensure adherence to the ban.

Police units were dispatched to oversee neighborhoods, with officials warning that legal action would be taken against those violating the ban under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, Haryana and several other areas reported AQI levels in the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories on Diwali night. In Punjab and Chandigarh, many locations also recorded AQI in the 'poor' range.

By 11 pm on Thursday, Gurugram's AQI was 322, Jind at 336, and Charkhi Dadri at 306, according to the Sameer app from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Other Haryana cities reported AQI levels as follows: Ambala 201, Bahadurgarh 292, Bhiwani 278, Ballabhgarh 211, Faridabad 245, Kurukshetra 270, Panchkula 220, Rohtak 222, and Sonipat 258.

Chandigarh's AQI was 239 at the same time. In Punjab, Jalandhar recorded an AQI of 256, Ludhiana 234, Mandi Gobindgarh 266, and Patiala 244.

AQI classifications are: 0-50 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', 401-450 'severe', and above 450 'severe plus'.