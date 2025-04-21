Delhi airport halts runway upgrades amid widespread flight delays

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has announced the temporary suspension of runway upgrade activities to mitigate significant flight delays. The upgrade was initially intended to enhance the Instrument Landing System (ILS) on runway RW 10/28, one of the four runways at Delhi airport. The alterations aimed to improve operations in low-visibility conditions, crucial for the winter season, but have been deferred "for a month or so."

The decision by DIAL comes in response to the substantial reduction in the airport's operational capacity. The temporary closure of RW 10/28 decreased the arrival capacity from 45 to 31-32 aircraft per hour. This reduction, compounded by adverse easterly wind patterns, led to nearly 60% of arrivals and 76% of departures being delayed.

Passengers have expressed their frustrations on social media regarding the extended delays experienced on Sunday, which affected around 400 arrivals and 500 departures. Many voiced concerns over the impact of these delays not only on passengers but also on pilot stress levels. The decision to pause upgrades is expected to alleviate some of these inconveniences.

Despite having coordinated with airlines and stakeholders over the past months, DIAL noted that minimal schedule adjustments were made in response to the wind conditions. "When these easterly wind situations have been arising in the past few days...airlines have been advised, in accordance with pre-agreed plans, to adjust flight schedules. However, there was minimal to no changes made," stated a DIAL post.

With Delhi airport managing approximately 78 million passengers in 2024, plans for additional airports are underway to accommodate the increasing air traffic. The airport's significant passenger volume ranks it as the ninth busiest globally, as reported by Airports Council International.

To mitigate the impact of ongoing maintenance activities, Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) measures have been implemented. These measures aim to prevent further delays by ensuring a smooth flow of incoming aircraft despite the current limitations.