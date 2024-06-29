Delhi airport T1 roof collapse: L&T issues clarification, says 'did not construct the structure'

A day after a portion of the roof at Terminal 1 (T1) of Delhi Airport collapsed due to heavy rains, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) issued a clarification noting that it did not the collapsed structure.

The company extended its sympathies to those affected by the incident, clarifying that L&T was neither responsible for constructing the collapsed structure nor for its maintenance.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by the unfortunate incident at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport in the early hours of June 28, 2024. We want to clarify that L&T did not construct the collapsed structure, nor are we responsible for its maintenance,” L&T stated.

“At the request of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), L&T undertook an expansion project for T1 in 2019. The collapse occurred approximately 110 meters from the extended portion of T1, which was constructed by L&T and commissioned in March 2024. We confirm that the collapse has had no impact on this extended portion,” the statement added.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 1 continues to be closed after the canopy collapse incident on Friday morning, which resulted in one fatality and eight injuries. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated that Terminal 1 will remain shut until further notice.

Flight operations at T1 are suspended until further notice. The airport, with three terminals (T1, T2, T3), manages approximately 1,400 flights daily.