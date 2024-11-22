Delhi polls: Arvind Kejriwal launches AAP's 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign with these 6 promises, but here's a catch

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections in 2025, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign on Friday, pledging six key guarantees to the citizens of the national capital, including free electricity and water.

During the campaign launch, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power, the benefits provided by his party would be halted. "AAP will conduct 65,000 'Revdi Par Charcha' meetings to engage with the public about the importance of these free services," Kejriwal stated.

The six guarantees include:

1. Free electricity and power

2. Free water supply

3. Free education in government schools

4. Free medical care through Mohalla clinics and public hospitals

5. Free bus rides and monthly stipends of ₹1,000 for women

6. Tirth Yatra Yojana for senior citizens

This launch follows AAP's earlier announcement on Thursday of its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections slated for early next year. The list features six former BJP and Congress members who recently switched to AAP.

While sharing the list on X (formerly Twitter), the AAP posted: "First list of AAP candidates for Delhi Elections is OUT!! All the best to all the candidates. Phir laayenge Kejriwal (sic)."

Former BJP leaders Brahma Singh Tanwar, BB Tyagi and Anil Jha have been included in the list. Ex-Congress leaders Veer Dhingan, Sumesh Shokeen, and Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad have also been given tickets.

As per this list, Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad will contest from Seelampur, Sumesh Shokeen from Matiala, Manoj Tyagi from Karawal Nagar, BB Tyagi in Laxmi Nagar, Ram Singh Netaji in Badarpur. Brahma Singh Tanwar will fight from Chhatarpur whereas Anil Jha will be AAP's candidate from Kiradi.

Other candidates named in the list are Deepak Singhla, Sarita Singh, and Gaurav Sharma.

2025 Delhi assembly elections: AAP's first list of candidates