Modi slams AAP as ‘10-year disaster,’ vows to end Kejriwal’s rule in 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, accusing it of pushing the national capital into a decade-long crisis. Addressing a gathering at Ramlila Ground in Ashok Vihar ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Modi framed the upcoming polls as a battle to free the city from AAP’s misgovernance.

In a veiled reference to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Modi claimed that some "kattar beimaan" (deeply dishonest) individuals had exploited social activist Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement to seize power, only to drag Delhi into an "aapda" (disaster).

"These people once spoke about Delhi’s development, but look at the reality today—this ‘AAP’ has become ‘aapda’ for the city. That’s why the people of Delhi have decided to fight back. The voters are determined to rid Delhi of this disaster," Modi declared.

Hitting Out at AAP’s Corruption and Governance

Sharpening his attack on the Atishi-led Delhi government, the Prime Minister accused it of normalising corruption. "First, they loot, and then they act arrogant about it. This is what AAP has brought to Delhi," he remarked.

Highlighting his government’s achievements in housing for the poor, Modi contrasted his leadership with AAP’s. "The country knows that Modi never built a house for himself, but I have ensured that over four crore poor families get their own homes. I, too, could have built a palace, but my priority has always been the people," he said.

He urged attendees to spread his message to slum dwellers, assuring them that they would soon get permanent homes. "Tell them on my behalf that if not today, then tomorrow, they will definitely have pucca houses," he promised.

AAP’s Failure on Yamuna and Water Crisis

Modi did not spare AAP’s handling of Delhi’s water crisis, taking particular aim at the party’s failure to clean the Yamuna. "What kind of disaster is this? They openly say that cleaning the Yamuna won’t fetch them votes. So, will you leave the river in this condition just because it doesn't benefit you politically?" he questioned.

He further alleged that AAP had handed over Delhi’s water supply to the "tanker mafia," worsening the city's problems.

Vision for Delhi’s Development

Turning to infrastructure and urban development, the Prime Minister announced that his government had given an "in-principle agreement" to several projects proposed by Delhi legislators to tackle the city’s traffic congestion. He positioned 2025 as a turning point for Delhi’s governance.

"The upcoming year will mark the beginning of a new era—one that prioritises public welfare and national progress. That’s why Delhi needs to remove this disaster and bring in the BJP," he said, rallying support for his party.

Stressing the role of cities in India’s growth, Modi asserted that urban centres like Delhi were crucial to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat. "People come to our cities with dreams and work hard to fulfil them. The BJP government at the Centre is committed to improving their quality of life," he said.

Inauguration of Housing for Slum Dwellers

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated 1,675 newly built flats for slum dwellers in JJ clusters and personally handed over keys to beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar.

Reaffirming his commitment to making India a global manufacturing hub, he said, "2025 will be the year India strengthens its global standing, taking a giant leap towards becoming one of the world’s biggest manufacturing centres."

With the Delhi elections looming, Modi’s speech signalled the BJP’s aggressive push to wrest control from AAP, setting the stage for a high-stakes political battle in the capital.