Delhi B&B fire owner fled in fear, admits he never had fire safety NOC for building

The owner of the Flourish Stay B&B, Lavkesh Bajaj, where 21 people died on Wednesday, told police he was near the building when the blaze erupted but fled after seeing the situation unfold. He wandered the streets for hours before police tracked him down. Under interrogation, he admitted he never obtained a Fire Safety NOC for the building.

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During questioning, Bajaj also admitted that he never obtained a Fire Safety NOC for the building, a disclosure investigators say is significant, given that officials had already indicated the structure likely would not have qualified for one under existing safety norms.

How the building became a hotel

Bajaj told investigators he acquired the building in 2022 from a party identified as Ahluwalia. At the time, it had housed a Khadi shop and was, by his own account, in a highly dilapidated condition. He initially rented out rooms before converting the property into a hotel-cum-guest house.

He claimed to have obtained permission to operate a Bed and Breakfast establishment, tourist accommodation, and a health restaurant on the premises. Police are currently verifying the authenticity and scope of those permissions.

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Bajaj also stated he ran the hotel without partners, but had handed over day-to-day management to his accountant, Jai Mishra. Several key documents, including licences and other operational paperwork, were reportedly registered in Mishra's name. Authorities are now searching for Mishra and examining the extent of his involvement.

A six-room permit, a 25-room hotel

The licensing violations uncovered so far point to a systematic disregard for regulations. The establishment had been granted permission to operate only six rooms under Delhi's Bed and Breakfast scheme. It was allegedly running 25, with some rooms operating out of the basement.

Investigators are also looking into whether additional floors were added without the required approvals. The building reportedly had a single entry and exit point. Sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door are believed to have severely hampered evacuation efforts as the fire spread rapidly through the structure.

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Preliminary findings suggest the blaze may have started in a ground-floor restaurant after electrical equipment was switched on, though the exact cause is still under investigation. More than 40 occupants were rescued from the smoke-filled building. Among the 21 killed were both Indian and foreign nationals; authorities are still working to identify all victims.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide and are investigating alleged violations of fire safety norms, building regulations, and licensing requirements.

What comes next

Bajaj is expected to be produced before a court today. Delhi Police are likely to seek three to four days of custody to further probe the circumstances of the tragedy, trace missing records, and examine the operations of all three hotels he allegedly owns.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, has constituted a joint committee comprising officials from the district administration, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Police, and the Power Department to inspect similar establishments across the capital.