Delhi braces for rain as IMD issues yellow alert, hail and storm warning issued for these states

After days of relentless heat, Delhi-NCR is set for a dramatic weather shift. On April 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that storms and rain are expected to sweep across the region in the coming days, offering much-needed relief. Residents can look forward to cooler winds, light rain, and a notable drop in temperature after enduring a stretch of scorching conditions.

Issuing a yellow alert for Delhi, the IMD stated that the maximum temperature is likely to drop by three to four degrees Celsius, settling around 38 degrees in the next few days. A fresh spell of rain is expected to provide temporary respite from the heatwave gripping the national capital.

The IMD added that parts of Delhi will witness cloudy skies and light showers on April 28 with a gentle breeze further easing the heat.

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned of severe weather conditions across several parts of India over the coming week, including thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, hailstorms, strong winds and continued heatwaves.

In Eastern and Northeastern India, continuous thunderstorms, strong winds and lightning are forecast over the next four to five days. Assam and Meghalaya are under an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms expected across Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal and Eastern Madhya Pradesh. Hailstorm warnings have also been issued.

Northwest India is expected to experience moderate rainfall and an increase in thunderstorm activity starting April 30. However, states such as Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Western Rajasthan remain under heatwave warnings.

Peninsular India is bracing for widespread thunderstorms and lightning. Kerala is expected to see heavy rainfall, and strong winds are forecast across the southern states. Heat and humidity warnings are active for Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

In Central India, temperatures are projected to rise by two to four degrees Celsius over the next three days before stabilising, with Gujarat following a similar trend.

For April 29, heavy rainfall and thunderstorm warnings remain in effect across Northeast and Eastern India. Storm alerts have been issued for Eastern Uttar Pradesh, while Odisha faces a threat of hailstorms.

Between April 30 and May 2, thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rainfall warnings will persist across North, East, Northeast, and Peninsular India. Hailstorms are expected in North Interior Karnataka and parts of Odisha.

Heatwave conditions are set to continue in West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir, with hot and humid weather warnings active for Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Thunderstorm and lightning activity will persist across Northern India, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during May 3 and 4. Peninsular India will also remain under alerts, especially affecting Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala.