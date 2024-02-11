Delhi Chalo march: Around 15,000-20,000 farmers may reach national capital on 2,000-2,500 tractors, says intel report

As many as 15,000 to 20,000 farmers are likely to reach Delhi on February 13 on 2,000 to 2,500 tractors to participate in the Delhi Chalo march, according to a Delhi Police intelligence report accessed by AajTak and India Today TV.

The intelligence report also noted farmers can come to Delhi by car, bike, metro, rail or bus. The farmers intend to march to Delhi from Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind and Dabwali borders.

The report also stated that the farmers' unions conducted 40 rehearsals before the scheduled march, of which 10 were conducted in Haryana and 30 in Punjab. In Punjab, majority of these rehearsals were conducted in the border district of Gurdaspur.

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Karnataka are expected to participate in the agitation. Farmer organisations have organised over 100 meetings in connection with the agitation.

The farmers' unions, including Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, called for the march to draw the Central government's attention to many demands such as the enactment of a law ensuring a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The Delhi Police report also said anti-social elements may participate in this agitation and disrupt law and order.

Some of these farmers are also likely to gather outside the official residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda and other senior BJP leaders before entering Delhi, the report noted.

Due to this report, the Delhi Police is on high alert and has beefed up security arrangements on all borders of Delhi. Large gatherings have been banned in Delhi's Seelampur district and Haryana's Panchkula city.

To prevent farmers from Haryana and Delhi from reaching the border of the national capital, large cranes and containers have been placed.

The Haryana Police also advised people to avoid travelling to Punjab during this period. The police have also cautioned travellers of potential traffic disruptions on main routes from Haryana to Punjab.

On Saturday, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government ordered the suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts from 6 am on Sunday to 11:59 pm on February 13.

