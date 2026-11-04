Gurugram tightens pollution curbs: 50% WFH announced for offices, construction bans in place till Nov 20

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50% work-from-home for govt, private offices

All state government and private offices in Gurugram have been directed to ensure that not more than 50% of their staff is physically present and the remaining shall work from home. Offices have also been asked to prepare and maintain roster-wise attendance records.

Will essential services be affected in Gurugram?

Industrial establishments and essential services where such an arrangement is not feasible are exempted.

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Construction bans announced

The district administration has announced restrictions on dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities. Restrictions will also be applicable to linear public infrastructure projects, including roads, highways, flyovers and pipelines.

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Which construction activities are exempted?

Exempted essential and nationally important projects must strictly comply with the prescribed dust mitigation norms. These include construction activities associated with railways, metro projects, airports, hospitals, water supply systems, sanitation facilities and national security.

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Daily inspections to take place

Concerned departments and enforcement agencies have been directed to conduct regular and daily inspections. Action over any violations will be taken under Section 14 of the CAQM Act, 2021, and other applicable laws.

Haryana grapples with 'very poor' air quality

Haryana woke up to 'hazardous' air on Wednesday morning. The air quality index (AQI) of Samalkha stood at 1,217 whereas in Dumerkha Kalan, it stood at 1,064 as of November 4, according to AQI.in. Besides this, Karnal reported an AQI of 907, Murthal 872, Ballabhgarh 685, Gurugram 469, Bahadurgarh 489, and Manesar 451.