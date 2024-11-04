Delhi Congress to launch month-long ‘Delhi Nyay Yatra’ to address citizens' concerns; Rahul Gandhi to be the chief speaker

Delhi Congress has announced the month-long ‘Delhi Nyay Yatra,’ set to kick off on November 8, with invitations extended to senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and K.C. Venugopal, state unit chief Devender Yadav shared on Monday. The yatra, designed to spotlight citizens' issues and hold the government accountable, will traverse all 70 Vidhan Sabha constituencies, Yadav told PTI. "The march will give us a direct line to the people of Delhi, letting us hear their concerns and take their suggestions for a better Delhi," he said, adding that every Congress worker will participate, and party leadership will join at intervals to show their support.

This on-foot journey will cover 20-25 km each day, starting at 8 am and including lunch and tea breaks, with a public meeting wrapping up the day before the core group of 200-250 yatris returns to camp. Advocates, doctors, and other professionals are also expected to join, offering their insights along the route. The Delhi Nyay Yatra, inspired by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, will begin at Rajghat and conclude on December 4, just in time for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, was a landmark movement launched by the Congress in September 2022. Spanning over 3,500 kilometers from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, it aimed to bridge divisions within the country by directly engaging with citizens across regions, communities, and socio-economic backgrounds. The journey highlighted issues like social harmony, rising inequality, unemployment, and the erosion of democratic values. It also strengthened the Congress's grassroots connections, showing a renewed commitment to unity, justice, and inclusive growth. With widespread public participation, the yatra became both a symbol of resistance and a platform to reinforce Gandhi’s vision for a united India.