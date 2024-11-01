'Those who build others' houses...': Rahul Gandhi takes young nephew Raihan Gandhi Vadra to share Diwali spirit with artisans, labourers 

In a heartwarming gesture ahead of Diwali, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi recently joined painters and potters at his residence, immersing himself in their work and sparking a conversation about the value of skilled labour in India. Sharing his experience in a nine-minute YouTube video, Gandhi emphasized the need for a societal shift where skilled workers receive fair recognition and respect.

In the video, Gandhi was seen alongside his nephew, Raihan Gandhi Vadra, explaining to him that those who brighten others' homes, especially during festivals, and which includes workers and artisans, rarely get their own contributions acknowledged. He explained his motivation for engaging with these artisans, saying, “A memorable Diwali with special people – I celebrated by working with some painter brothers and making clay diyas with a potter family. I closely observed their work, tried learning their skills, and sought to understand their hardships.”

The video captured Gandhi at his 10, Janpath bungalow, where he attempted wall painting under the guidance of workers engaged in the Diwali preparations. He also visited a potter’s home, learning how to shape and create diyas, which he planned to gift to his mother and sister. Reflecting on the lives of these labourers, Gandhi noted, “These workers leave their families behind to bring joy to others during the festivities. They mold happiness from clay. But as they light up others’ celebrations, are they able to live in light themselves? Those who build houses struggle to manage their own.”

Gandhi underscored the spirit of Diwali, which he described as a time of light that should illuminate lives burdened by poverty and despair. “We need a system that respects skill and values contributions, ensuring that everyone’s Diwali is a joyous one,” he urged.

Since the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ Gandhi has actively met people across diverse backgrounds, sharing insights from his interactions online. Recently, he visited a barber in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, engaging in a candid discussion about the barber’s dreams and aspirations while receiving a trim.

