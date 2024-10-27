scorecardresearch
India
Delhi Crime Shocker: Why 19-year-old killed pregnant influencer, police explain

Delhi Crime Shocker: Why 19-year-old killed pregnant influencer, police explain

The police reports revealed that Sonia had been urging Sanju to marry her, but he refused, claiming his parents didn’t approve of their relationship.

In Rohtak, Haryana, a 21-year-old man named Sanju, also known as Salim, has been arrested for allegedly killing his 19-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Sonia Kumari, and burying her in a field.

The police reports revealed that Sonia had been urging Sanju to marry her, but he refused, claiming his parents didn’t approve of their relationship.

Sonia Kumari's family shared that she was pregnant and wanted to keep the baby, but Sanju had insisted on an abortion. On Karwa Chauth, Sonia met Sanju to discuss marriage, and the following day, she left home with cash and some belongings but was later found dead.

The investigation started when Sonia's brother, Manish, reported her missing on October 22, suspecting Sanju's involvement. During questioning, Sanju admitted to killing Sonia with the help of his friends, Pankaj Kumar and Ritik, and burying her body in Madina village, Rohtak.

The police are awaiting autopsy results to confirm if Sonia was pregnant. A case has been filed, and the investigation continues. Police are also searching for the third suspect, Ritik.

The victim’s mother demanded strict action against those involved, stating her daughter, a social media influencer who made short videos, had met Sanju a few months ago. They became friends, but the family was shocked to learn his real name was Saleem. “He confessed to killing my daughter and burying her. We want strict action against all the accused,” she said.

The victim’s brother-in-law added that the accused had used a fake name when he first befriended her.

Published on: Oct 27, 2024, 3:30 PM IST
