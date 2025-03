Delhi election results 2025: Full list of AAP, BJP, Congress winners here

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has broken its 27-year-jinx in Delhi whereas the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced an unprecedented defeat in the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections.

The BJP's tally stands at 48 seats and the AAP stands at 22 seats. In the recently conducted assembly polls, the Congress drew a blank in the national capital, according to the numbers on the Election Commission of India's website.

Delhi saw an intense triangular contest between the ruling AAP, the BJP, and the Congress. The current Delhi Legislative Assembly's term is all set to conclude on February 23, giving the winning party over 2 weeks to form the government in the national capital.

