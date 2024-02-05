Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia requests SC for early hearing of curative petitions

Delhi excise policy case: AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who is currently in jail, requested the Supreme Court for an early hearing of his two curative petitions on Monday. These petitions challenge the court's 2023 verdict that denied him bail in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Sisodia's plea for urgent listing of the curative petitions was presented to a bench including Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi. Sisodia has been in jail for a year now. The Chief Justice confirmed that instructions for listing the petitions have already been issued.

On December 14 last year, the Supreme Court rejected Sisodia pleas that requested a review of its October 30 verdict. The apex court dismissed his bail petitions and denied him bail citing allegations by the investigative agencies.

The agencies claim that evidence tentatively supports the accusation of 'windfall gains' of Rs 338 crore made by a few wholesale distributors.

On February 26 last year , the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sisodia for his alleged involvement in a scam. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) subsequently arrested him in a money laundering case linked to the CBI FIR on March 9, following an interrogation in Tihar Jail.

Sisodia tendered his resignation from the Delhi cabinet two days after his arrest by the CBI.

The Delhi government had introduced a new excise policy on November 17, 2021, but it was revoked in September 2022 due to corruption allegations. As per the probe agencies, the new policy had increased the profit margin of wholesalers from 5 per cent to 12 per cent.

They further alleged that it led to cartelisation, and individuals not eligible for liquor licences were favoured for financial gains. However, both the Delhi government and Sisodia have refuted these allegations, stating that the new policy would have increased the city government's revenue.

(With PTI inputs)

