Delhi gasping for breath: Smog stranglehold continues with 33 stations in severe zone 

Delhi's air pollution crisis

The Air Quality Index (AQI) translates complex pollutant concentrations into a single index value across six categories.

Culprits: Real-time data shows that PM2.5 (fine particulate matter measuring less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) and PM10 are the predominant pollutants. Because PM2.5 particles are roughly 30 times finer than a human hair, they bypass the body's natural filtration barriers, penetrating deep into pulmonary alveoli and entering the bloodstream.

Hotspots: Monitoring stations positioned near heavy transit arteries and dense urban pockets — such as IIT Delhi (487), North Campus (476), and ITO (453) — act as micro-traps, accumulating vehicle emissions and localized dust.

Why does the air lock up in November

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Delhi’s recurring annual crisis is not driven by a single source, but rather by a compounding convergence of seasonal, agricultural, and meteorological triggers:

Stubble burning: Post-harvest paddy residue burning across neighbouring northwestern states (primarily Punjab and Haryana) releases massive plumes of smoke.

Unfavourable meteorology: Lower seasonal temperatures combine with light, sluggish surface winds (10-15 kmph) and morning inversions. Temperature inversions act like a thermal lid, trapping cold, heavy polluted air close to the ground and preventing vertical dispersion.

Elevated local emissions: Vehicular exhaust, ongoing construction dust, and localised biomass burning for warmth add a dense baseline of particulate matter that the stagnant atmosphere cannot flush out.

Response and emergency measures

With air quality fluctuating between 'Very Poor' and 'Severe', the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR. Key mandates include:

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Construction bran: Immediate suspension of all non-essential demolition and construction activities to curb dust pollution.

Vehicular Restrictions: Strict bans on the entry of older, high-emission commercial diesel vehicles (BS IV and below) into the capital, alongside intense road-sweeping and water-sprinkling directives.

Public health guidelines advise vulnerable populations — including children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic respiratory or cardiac conditions — to minimise outdoor exposure and utilize masks.

When will relief arrive?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a shifting weather pattern may offer a temporary reprieve. A developing Western Disturbance is forecast to bring partly cloudy skies, mist, and the possibility of very light rain or drizzle to isolated areas.

While this moisture and anticipated wind shift could assist in clearing suspended particulates, meteorologists caution that sustained, long-term improvement depends on consistent high-speed winds rather than transient weather shifts.